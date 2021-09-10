‘Trucking allows me to be my own boss’

Gurbinder Hayer

Owner-Operator

Arsh Gill Trucking

Surrey, B.C.

This is one in a series of interviews with frontline workers as Today’s Trucking celebrates National Trucking Week, Sept. 5-11.

Gurbinder Hayer (Photo: Supplied)

Tell us about your job, title, and the work it includes.

I am an owner-operator in the port trucking industry in Vancouver, B.C. I mostly work at the Vancouver and Delta ports. My job starts at 4 a.m., picking up loaded and empty containers from the ports to customers and back. It includes various types of containers, reefers and dry vans.

How did you come to work in the trucking industry?

I worked in a warehouse before getting into the trucking industry. One of my friends works at the port and drove his own truck. He encouraged me to get into this job. He makes good money and has flexible hours. I made up my mind to change my job from being a warehouse guy to a truck owner-operator and to become my own boss.

What do you like the most about your job?

I like my job because you make good money in trucking rather than other jobs. And also because you have flexible working hours, the weekend off, and also you are your own boss.

What is the biggest challenge the trucking industry faces today?

The challenges in the trucking industry including port trucking and longhaul trucking are increasing federal regulations, a shortage of drivers nationally, high fuel prices, highway and port congestion, rising insurance costs, increased maintenance expenses, high DOT fines for truckers. There are also no friendly relations with customers or DOT officials.

Why do you think the trucking industry should be celebrated?

All parts of the trucking industry should be celebrated, including longhaul, shorthaul, dump trucks, and port trucking. Without trucking, no goods can be moved around. It is the backbone of any country’s economy. About 4 million truck drivers are on the roads in North America to deliver goods including essential and non-essential items.