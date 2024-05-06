Trucking Announcements: Erb receives purpose award, Cummins promotes Trueblood

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, the Erb Group received the Transportation Marketing & Sales Association’s Purpose award, and the Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association selected six new members of the board of directors. Meanwhile, Alison Trueblood was promoted to vice-president of Cummins emission solutions.

Erb Group receives 2024 Purpose Award

The Transportation Marketing & Sales Association (TMSA) recognized the Erb Group as one of its 2024 Purpose Award recipients.

TMSA’s Purpose Award honors the top five companies within the transportation and logistics industry that demonstrate a commitment to corporate social responsibility, community engagement and sustainability. U.S.-based GLT Logistics, Taylor Logistics, Bennett Family of Companies, and NextGen Trucking are also this year’s recipients.

Over the past 18 months, the Erb Group has been providing in-kind support and donated more than $100,000 to organizations dedicated to helping others, the company said in a news release, adding it strives to help combat hunger and food insecurity throughout North America.

Breakfast Club of Canada cheque handoff (Photo: The Erb Group)

“From Feed Ontario to Trucks for Change, to The Breakfast Club of Canada to the Local Community Food Centre, the Special Olympics Truck Ride and beyond, there are so many ways Erb Group has opted to engage and support its local communities,” said Jennifer Karpus-Romain, executive director at the TMSA.

“Over our 65-year journey, the commitment to community and family instilled by my parents remains strong,” said Erb Group’s president, Wendell Erb, in a release. “We’ve always believed that we’re more than just a trucking company – we’re a family business driven by family values. Being there for our community, just as they’ve been there for us, is who we are at our core.”

CIFFA elects six new board members

The Canadian International Freight Forwarders Association (CIFFA) elected six new board members at its annual general meeting on April 24 in Toronto, Ont.

The new board members are:

Chris Bachinski, co-CEO and president at GHY International, Winnipeg, Man.

Tim Drake, vice-president of logistics at The Seaboard Transport Group Toronto.

Gary Nicholson, general manager at Polaris Global Logistics Toronto.

Diane Sirois, owner of Nova Containers, Montreal, Que.

Anna Vitasovic, vice-president of international freight with Omnitrans, Montreal, Que.

Anne Waldes, president of Trade Link International, Toronto, Ont.

Trueblood promoted to VP of Cummins emission solution

Cummins named Alison Trueblood vice-president of the company’s emission solutions on May 1.

In her previous role, Trueblood led fuel cell and hydrogen technologies for Accelera by Cummins. She participated in optimizing commercial relationships and securing funding for critical programs, the company said in a news release.

Trueblood also held other roles across Cummins’ engine, distribution, power generation and Accelera businesses.

“She has developed market share growth initiatives, including evolving our Engine Business in Europe and expanding key partnerships within the region,” the company said.