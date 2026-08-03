Trucking Announcements: executive appointments at Crawford Trucking, Kenworth Sales, CCM and BNSF Logistics

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Abby Ryan took over the presidency of Crawford Trucking, and Kenworth Sales Company has promoted Brian Mitchell to chief operating officer of the East region. CCM has appointed Kevin Daly chief commercial officer, and Tim Humbert joins the BNSF Logistics team as chief commercial officer, effective Aug. 3.

(Photo: Crawford Trucking)

Abby Ryan takes over presidency at Crawford Trucking

Iowa-based Crawford Trucking has named Abby Ryan president, effective July 1, as longtime president Gregg Ryan transitions from the role after 21 years leading the company.

Ryan has spent more than a decade preparing for the leadership transition, taking on increasing responsibilities while working alongside Gregg Ryan, according to a news release. As president, she will lead the company into its next phase while continuing to build on its existing operations, culture and safety focus.

Gregg Ryan, meanwhile, will remain actively involved with Crawford Trucking, providing guidance and leadership following the transition. During the past two decades as president, he helped grow Crawford from a small trucking operation while developing its workforce, customer relationships and safety culture.

“This transition has never been about replacing Gregg — it has been about preparing Crawford Trucking for its next chapter while preserving the values and culture he worked so hard to build,” Abby Ryan said in the release.

Kenworth Sales promotes Mitchell to COO – East

Kenworth Sales Company has promoted Brian Mitchell to chief operating officer – East.

Mitchell brings 34 years of trucking industry experience and has spent nearly eight years with Kenworth Sales Company. He most recently served as district manager for the company’s Richmond and Chesapeake locations in Virginia.

He began his career as a diesel technician before moving through operations, management and dealership leadership positions. During his time with Kenworth Sales Company, Mitchell has focused on team development, operational performance and customer service.

In his new role, Mitchell will work with the company’s leadership team to oversee operations in the eastern region and support its growth and service operations.

CCM names Daly chief commercial officer

CCM has appointed Kevin Daly chief commercial officer (CCO), where he will oversee sales, marketing, business development and customer engagement.

Daly brings more than 35 years of experience in the third-party logistics and intermodal sectors.

Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles focused on sales, customer relationships and business growth. Those include roles of CCO at East Coast Warehouse and Distribution, vice president of sales at Seafrigo, executive vice president of SalSon Logistics, executive vice president at Preferred Freezer Services and commercial director at DHL Express,

In his new role, Daly will lead CCM’s commercial strategy, with responsibility for growing revenue, shaping market strategy, strengthening customer and industry partnerships focusing on CCM’s market presence expansion and optimization of its go-to-market strategies.

“Kevin’s experience, industry knowledge, and commitment to serving customers make him an outstanding addition to CCM’s leadership team,” said Paul Nazzaro, CEO of CCM. “As the intermodal market continues to evolve, Kevin’s strategic perspective and proven commercial leadership will help strengthen our customer partnerships, expand our market position, and support the next phase of CCM’s growth.”

BNSF Logistics names chief commercial officer

BNSF Logistics welcomes Tim Humbert to the team as chief commercial officer, effective Aug. 3.

Humbert brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across transportation, logistics, supply chain management and intermodal operations.

He previously held executive roles with Stoughton Trailers, International Motors and C.H. Robinson, with responsibilities spanning commercial strategy, logistics operations, product development and multimodal transportation. Humbert also currently serves with the Intermodal Association of North America and the University of Denver Transportation & Supply Chain Institute.

In his new role, Humbert will lead BNSF Logistics’ sales, business development, commercial operations and marketing teams. He will be responsible for advancing the company’s commercial strategy, developing customer relationships and expanding its presence in strategic markets.

“Tim brings an outstanding combination of commercial leadership, operational discipline, and deep logistics expertise,” said David Ivan, CEO of BNSF Logistics. “His experience building high-performing teams, developing innovative transportation solutions, and serving customers across complex supply chains makes him an exceptional addition to our executive leadership team.”