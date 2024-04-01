Trucking Announcements: Executive appointments at Phillips, Bestpass

Each week, TruckNews.com lists notable moves, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Phillips promoted Sara Wissmueller to chief information officer, and McMillian was promoted to national sales VP at Lucas Oil. Bestpass hires Shay Demmons and Scott Chao into the executive roles, while Robert Vetter was promoted to sales v.p. at Huayi Tire Canada. Erb Group launched its first annual Employee Choice Awards, and KAG Canada promoted Kary Sidhu to senior logistics specialist.

Phillips promotes Wissmueller to CIO

Phillips Connect announced Sara Wissmueller was promoted to chief information officer (CIO). She previously served as vice-president of information technology at Philips Connect.

Wissmueller and her team will now serve all business units within the Phillips Family of companies, Phillips said in a release.

Photo: Phillips

While she will continue to oversee key responsibilities within Phillips Connect, including cloud infrastructure, data warehouse development and customer support.

Wissmueller will also take on the added responsibilities within Phillips Industries. She will focus on production support and process improvements for the quote-to-cash process, as well as providing IT support for all operations.

Bestpass welcomes chief product, marketing officers

Bestpass, a toll management and payment platform for commercial vehicles, announced two additions to its executive team – Shay Demmons as chief product officer (CPO) and Scott Chao as chief marketing officer (CMO).

Chao joins Bestpass with experience in growing companies through strategy and transformational improvements, the company said in a release. Chao recently served as chief marketing officer and chief growth officer for Appspace, a workplace management software company.

Left to right: Shay Demmons and Scott Chao (Photos: Bestpass)

Demmons joins Bestpass bringing more than 25 years of experience in product and development across multiple industries, including commercial transportation. His experience includes serving as chief product officer at GPS Insight, a fleet management and field services company, where he was responsible for the strategy and execution of all product and development related activities, the company announced.

Erb launches Employee Choice Awards

Claude Mantha receiving Team Player Award (Photo: Erb Group)

Erb Group announced the launch of its first annual Employee Choice Awards program. On March 2, the company held its annual employee appreciation event, Erb Excellence Night, to honor the first recipients of the program.

Employee Choice Awards recognize the achievements and contributions of Erb Group’s staff across North America, who consistently exceed the call of duty and embody the company’s core values, the company said in a release.

The nominees were evaluated based on criteria such as innovation, leadership, teamwork, customer service, and care for the company and community. There were more than five winners in each of the five award categories: Team player, Above and Beyond, Customer Service, Living by Values, and Coaching Champion award.

Huayi Tire Canada appoints Vetter as sales VP

Photo: Huayi Tire Canada

Huayi Tire, Canada’s marketer and distributor for Double Coin, announced that Robert Vetter was promoted to vice-president of sales for Eastern Canada.

Vetter will oversee sales operations in this new role.

He comes to this position with more than 40 years of experience in the Canadian tire industry, including multiple roles at Bridgestone and Goodyear.

He served as the senior regional sales manager for Eastern Canada at HTC for nearly seven years. Vetter has also inducted into the tire dealer Hall of Fame, the company said in a release.

Lucas Oil promotes McMillian to national sales VP

Andy McMillian (Photo: Lucas Oil)

Andy McMillian was appointed as a new vice-president of national sales at Lucas Oil.

He previously served at the company as national sales director. In the new role, McMillian will manage domestic sales operations within the U.S. and Canada.

He is tasked with strengthening Lucas Oil’s market presence across North America, optimizing sales performance and retail partnerships.

Sidhu promoted at KAG’s Winnipeg terminal

KAG Canada promotes Kary Sidhu to senior logistics specialist at its Winnipeg, Man., terminal.

Sidhu has been a part of the Winnipeg group for nearly five and has 20 years of transportation industry.

In his new role, he will provide day-to-day support to the terminal manager and operations team. Sidhu will be responsible for providing training and mentorship within the Winnipeg logistics room and ensuring that drivers and external customers are equipped with the necessary information and resources.