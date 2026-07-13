Trucking Announcements: Workhorse names CFO, new JHT Holdings president appointed

Each week, trucknews.com lists notable events, promotions and awards in the trucking industry.

This week, Workhorse Group has appointed Jody Davis as chief financial officer, and TFI International announced Scott Vallier was named JHT Holdings president.

Rush Truck Centres of Canada welcomed Robert Graham as general manager of its Mississauga operation, and Dynamic Connections hired Greg Shnerer as chief revenue officer. NFI has appointed Guy Toksoy as managing director, Canada.

Davis named new Workhorse CFO

Workhorse Group has appointed Jody Davis as chief financial officer (CFO). He is succeeding Bob Ginnan, who is retiring.

Ginnan had served as Workhorse’s CFO since January 2022, overseeing several major financial transactions, including capital raises, a divestiture and the company’s merger with Motiv Electric Trucks.

Davis, meanwhile, brings about 15 years of finance leadership experience in the manufacturing, energy storage, aerospace and technology sectors. His experience includes roles in strategic finance, capital formation, capital markets, treasury, financial planning and analytics. Most recently, he served as vice president of strategic finance at Unimacts, where he led financing initiatives across multiple entities.

Prior to that, Davis was the CFO of Evio, formerly EOS Aircraft, where he oversaw the company’s relocation to Montreal as part of an industrial and technological Bbnefits partnership with Boeing Canada. He was also a founding team member and CFO at a Michigan-based LFP battery manufacturer Our Next Energy (ONE).

“Jody is a company-builder who has deep and direct experience in numerous areas that are critical to Workhorse at this stage in our journey,” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Workhorse, in a news release. “His experience raising later-stage growth capital combined with experience developing relationships with analysts and investors will be a strong addition to the Workhorse leadership team.”

Rush Truck Centres hires GM in Mississauga

Rush Truck Centres of Canada has appointed Robert Graham as general manager of its Mississauga operation in Ontario.

Graham brings more than 25 years of industry experience to the role. “His collaborative leadership style and focus on operational excellence make him a valuable addition to our team,” the company said in a LinkedIn post.

Prior to joining Rush, Graham has worked as general manager a Somerville Hino and Maxim Truck and Trailer in Ontario.

Robert Graham (Photo: LinkedIn) Scott Vallier (Photo: LinkedIn)

JHT Holdings names Vallier president

Scott Vallier was named a president of JHT Holdings. TFI International, JHT’s parent company, said in a Linkedin post Vallier’s leadership will help guide the company’s continued growth.

He brings more than 20 years of trucking industry experience to the role. Vallier began his career with Roadway Express and National Freight before joining JHT Holdings in 2005.

Dynamic Connections appoints Shnerer chief revenue officer

Dynamic Connections has welcomed Greg Shnerer as chief revenue officer.

Shnerer brings more than 20 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry. Most recently, he served as vice president of business development and logistics at Bison Transport, where he built a new business team and led cross-selling initiatives across the company’s asset-based and non-asset operations while expanding its presence in the U.S. market.

Before joining Bison, Shnerer spent more than seven years at Traffix, where he held sales leadership roles such as vice president of sales and marketing, corporate strategy, and later, executive vice president. In his earlier career, he served as director of regional sales and new business development at CP Rail and national account manager at CN Rail.

Greg Shnerer (Photo: LinkedIn) Guy Toksoy (Photo: LinkedIn)

Toksoy becomes NFI’s managing director for Canada

NFI has appointed Guy Toksoy as managing director, Canada, a newly created role aimed at supporting the company’s continued expansion in the Canadian market.

Based in Toronto, Toksoy will lead NFI’s Canadian operations and oversee the delivery of the company’s integrated supply chain services. The company operates more than five million sq.-ft. of warehouse space across Canada and provides dedicated transportation, freight brokerage and intermodal services, supported by a fleet of refrigerated containers.

Toksoy brings more than 30 years of experience in third-party logistics and supply chain management. Most recently, he served as vice president and business leader for e-commerce and technology at Metro Supply Chain Group. He previously served as chief operating officer at SCI Logistics and vice president and general manager at Ryder.