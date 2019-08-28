Trucking HR Canada launches labor market survey

OTTAWA, Ont. — Trucking HR Canada has launched an industry-wide labor market survey that will put the hiring, training and retention issues in perspective, the organization said Wednesday.

It noted that labor shortages remain a clear and present danger for trucking’s future and one of the top business concerns for fleet owners across the country.

“Unfortunately, the labor market data available on the industry is not telling the whole story,” it said.

Trucking HR Canada is partnering with the Conference Board of Canada on the initiative, which is aimed at capturing data that better reflects the realities of the industry.

It is asking trucking and logistics employers to participate in the survey.

“Trucking HR Canada’s labor market information project – which is the largest and most comprehensive labor market study ever conducted for the industry – will help us get a better handle on the industry’s labor challenges,” said CEO Angela Splinter.

“By participating in the short survey, you will help inform the development of relevant and practical solutions that can help us all in better addressing them.”

Click here for the survey.