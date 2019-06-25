Trucking HR Canada launches new project focused on Indigenous youth

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada announced today that it is launching a new project focused on Indigenous youth.

Over the next year, Trucking HR Canada will be working in collaboration with Indigenous organizations to deliver career awareness resources to Indigenous youth in northern Canada.

As the fastest-growing demographic in the country, Indigenous youth, are largely under-represented across all occupations within the trucking and logistics industry, Trucking HR Canada said. The project’s main goal is to provide an array of resource materials geared towards better serving the needs of this growing demographic. In partnership with Carcross/Tagish First Nations, a workshop will be held in 2020 to showcase these career awareness resources and tools in the Yukon.

“We are pleased to partner with Indigenous Services Canada, and the Carcross/Tagish First Nations in promoting the range of careers available in trucking and logistics,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada. “We will also work to build relationships with groups that can help our employers better connect with all labor pools.”