Trucking HR Canada names this year’s Top Fleet Employers

OTTAWA, Ont. — Sixty-three of the best workplaces in Canada’s trucking and logistics industry have earned honors through the 6th annual Top Fleet Employers program, Trucking HR Canada announced today.
All applicants were rated on topics including recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development, and innovative HR practices. Additionally, those who have been recognized in the program for a minimum of five years are honored with the Top Fleet Employer of Distinction status.
The 2019 honors are awarded to the following (listed by number of years in the program):
Five or more years – Top Fleet Employers of Distinction:
Four years
Three years
Two years
This year we welcome:
“Our Top Fleet Employers are leaders in promoting a positive image of the trucking and logistics industry,” said Angela Splinter, chief executive officer. “As the competition for skilled workers continues to intensify, their consistently strong HR approaches will help position us an industry of choice.”
The Top Fleet Employer standards have been validated by trucking industry experts, and is reviewed annually to ensure an accurate reflection of human resources issues, trends, and today’s working environments. A newly created “Top Fleet Employers Council” provides strategic input to program policies and the Top Fleet Employers’ Awards assessment criteria.
Have your say: