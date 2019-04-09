Trucking HR Canada names this year’s Top Fleet Employers

OTTAWA, Ont. — Sixty-three of the best workplaces in Canada’s trucking and logistics industry have earned honors through the 6th annual Top Fleet Employers program, Trucking HR Canada announced today.

All applicants were rated on topics including recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development, and innovative HR practices. Additionally, those who have been recognized in the program for a minimum of five years are honored with the Top Fleet Employer of Distinction status.

The 2019 honors are awarded to the following (listed by number of years in the program):

Five or more years – Top Fleet Employers of Distinction:

Bison Transport (ON)

Challenger Motor Freight (ON)

Edge Transportation Services (SK)

Erb Transport (ON)

Home Hardware Stores Ltd. (ON)

J.G. Drapeau (ON)

Kindersley Transport (SK)

Kriska Holdings Ltd. (ON)

Liberty Linehaul (ON)

Linamar Transportation (ON)

Logikor (ON)

Ryder Canada Supply Chain Solutions (ON)

SLH Transport (ON)

Transpro Freight Systems (ON)

Triton Transport (BC)

Four years

Arnold Brothers Transport (MB)

Brian Kurtz Trucking Ltd (ON)

Canaan Shipping Co. Ltd. (BC)

Canada Cartage (ON)

J&R Hall Transport Inc. (ON)

Joseph Haulage Canada (ON)

Midland Transport (NB)

Olymel – Transport Transbo (QC)

Q-Line Trucking (SK)

Rosedale Transport (ON)

Steed Standard Transportation (ON)

Sutco Contracting Limited (BC)

Tandet (ON)

Trailer Wizards (ON)

Westcan Bulk Transport (AB)

Three years

Carmen Transportation (ON)

Groupe Guilbault (QC)

Harv Wilkening Transport Ltd (SK)

JD Smith Supply Chain Solutions (ON)

Munden Ventures (BC)

National Shunt Services (ON)

One for Freight (ON)

Onfreight Logistics (ON)

Payne Transportation (MB)

STG Fleet Services (SK)

Woodcock Brothers Transportation Group (ON)

XTL Transport (QC)

Two years

Arrow Transportation Systems (BC)

Bandstra Transportation Systems (BC)

Beyond Transportation (ON)

Caron Transportation Systems (AB)

Clarke Road Transport (NS)

Coastal Pacific Xpress (BC)

Fast Lane Freight Services (MB)

Fortigo Freight Services (ON)

Polaris Transport Carriers (ON)

RST Sunbury Transport (NB)

This year we welcome:

Alchemist Specialty Carriers (BC)

Armour Transportation Systems (NB)

Big Freight Systems (MB)

Client Transport Inc. (ON)

GX Transportation Solutions (ON)

Highlight Motor Group (ON)

Modern Landfill (ON)

Spring Creek Carriers Inc. (ON)

Titanium Transportation Group (ON)

Trimac Transportation (AB)

Versacold (BC)

“Our Top Fleet Employers are leaders in promoting a positive image of the trucking and logistics industry,” said Angela Splinter, chief executive officer. “As the competition for skilled workers continues to intensify, their consistently strong HR approaches will help position us an industry of choice.”

The Top Fleet Employer standards have been validated by trucking industry experts, and is reviewed annually to ensure an accurate reflection of human resources issues, trends, and today’s working environments. A newly created “Top Fleet Employers Council” provides strategic input to program policies and the Top Fleet Employers’ Awards assessment criteria.