Trucking HR Canada report confirms driver shortage

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada has released an interim labor market report, confirming that the industry is facing an acute driver shortage.

The findings show a high vacancy rate, and overall employment growth combined with low unemployment, it said.

“All compelling evidence the industry faces a driver shortage.”

The report was produced in partnership with the Conference Board of Canada.

“We are working to ensure the industry as a whole and employers have accurate, relevant and timely labor market information”, said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada.

The organization is still seeking input from employers through a comprehensive, national labor market survey.

