Trucking HR Canada to honor top fleet employers

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada will honor the best workplaces in the trucking and logistics industry at its annual Top Fleet Employers awards gala this fall.

The event will take place at Toronto’s Palais Royale on Oct. 17.

In addition to celebrating and recognizing top fleets, Trucking HR Canada will present awards for:

Top small, medium, large and private fleet

HR leader of the year

Achievements of excellence in a number of categories including workplace culture, training and skills development, workplace diversity, HR innovation and gender equity.

“The Top Fleet Employer program provides Canadian fleets with an exceptional opportunity to be recognized as leaders among their peers and showcase the industry as a great place to work,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada.

“This gala evening provides a unique opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Click here for more information.