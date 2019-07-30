Trucking HR Canada to pilot job placements

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada is embarking on a new project focused on supporting employers in better connecting with under-represented groups, the organization announced Tuesday.

The initiative will focus on piloting job placements with people with disabilities, it said.

The project will support employers, employees and potential new hires in obtaining and/or maintaining employment in the industry.

Specific activities will include:

A job placement framework, and pilot for persons with disabilities interested in careers within the trucking and logistics sector. This will include wage subsidies for employers.

A coaching and mentoring resource for employers designed to support the onboarding and retention of persons with disabilities.

“People with disabilities often face barriers in entering the workforce, and this pilot project will help the industry better address them,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada.

“As we continue to innovate our recruitment and retention approaches, this pilot provides a practical approach to support employers in diversifying their workplaces.”

Roughly 20% of the population aged 15 or over — 6.2 million Canadians — are affected by a disability that limits their daily activities in one way or another. And according to the 2017 Canadian Survey on Disability, only 59% of those between 25 and 64 are employed, Trucking HR Canada said.