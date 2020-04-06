Trucking HR honors 69 workplaces

OTTAWA, Ont. — Sixty-nine of the best workplaces in Canada’s trucking and logistics industry have earned honors through the seventh annual Top Fleet Employers program, Trucking HR Canada announced Monday.

All applicants were rated on topics including recruitment and retention practices, workplace culture, compensation, training and skills development, and innovative HR practices, it said.

Additionally, those who have been recognized in the program for a minimum of 5 years are honored with the Top Fleet Employer of Distinction status.

“At a time when the trucking industry is being showcased nationally for its essential role on the front lines of Covid-19, we commend these fleets who are on the front lines of showcasing the great workplaces we offer” said CEO Angela Splinter.

“We look forward to honoring and celebrating them post Covid-19”.

The 2020 honors are awarded to the following:

5+ years

– Bison Transport (MB)

– Challenger Motor Freight (ON)

– Edge Transportation Services Ltd. (SK)

– Erb Transport (ON)

– Home Hardware Stores Limited (ON)

– Kindersley Transport Ltd. (SK)

– Kriska Holdings Ltd. (ON)

– Liberty Linehaul Inc. (ON)

– Linamar Transportation Inc. (ON)

– Logikor (ON)

– Ryder Canada Supply Chain Solutions (ON)

– C.A.T. (QB)

– Transpro Freight Systems Ltd. (ON)

– Triton Transport Ltd. (BC)

– Arnold Bros. Transport Ltd. (MB)

– Brian Kurtz Trucking Ltd. (ON)

– Canaan Shipping Co. Ltd. (BC)

– Canada Cartage (ON)

– J&R Hall Transport Inc. (ON)

– Joseph Haulage Canada Corp. (ON)

– Midland Transport Ltd. (NB)

– Olymel – Transport Transbo Inc. (QB)

– Q-Line Trucking (SK)

– Rosedale Transport (ON)

– Steed Standard Transport Limited (ON)

– Sutco Transportation Specialists (BC)

– Tandet (ON)

– Trailer Wizards (ON)

– Westcan Bulk Transport (AB)

4 Years

– Carmen Transportation (ON)

– Groupe Guilbault (QB)

– Harv Wilkening Transport Limited (SK)

– JD Smith Supply Chain Solutions (ON)

– Munden Ventures Ltd. (BC)

– National Shunt Services Ltd. (ON)

– ONE for Freight (ON)

– Onfreight Logistics (ON)

– Payne Transportation Ltd (MB)

– STG Fleet Services (SK)

– Woodcock Brothers Transportation Group (ON)

– Rosenau Transport Ltd (AB)

– XTL Transport Inc. (ON)

3 Years

– Arrow Transportation Systems Inc (BC)

– Bandstra Transportation Systems Ltd. (BC)

– Beyond Transportation Inc. (ON)

– Caron Transportation Systems (AB)

– Clarke Road Transport Inc. (NS)

– Coastal Pacific Xpress (BC)

– Fortigo Freight Services Inc. (ON)

– Polaris Transportation Group (ON)

– RST and Sunbury Transport (NB)

2 Years

– Alchemist Specialty Carriers (BC)

– Armour Transportation Systems (NB)

– Big Freight Systems Inc. (MB)

– Client Transport Inc. (ON)

– GX Transportation Solutions Inc. (ON)

– Highlight Motor Group (ON)

– Spring Creek Carriers Inc. (ON)

– Trimac Transportation (AB)

– VersaCold Logistics Services (AB)

2020:

– ASL Global Logistics (ON)

– Cardinal Couriers (ON)

– Whitecourt Transport Inc (AB)

– Vitesse Trucking Services (QB)

– Steve’s Livestock Transport (MB)

– Northern Resource Trucking (SK)

– Diversco Systems Inc (ON)

– 4Refuel (ON)

– Mill Creek Motor Freight LP (ON)

The selection criteria are reviewed annually, reflecting human resources best practices and today’s working environments, Trucking HR Canada said.

A team of human resources professionals will oversee the assessment process.

Trucking HR will honor the top employers at its annual gala awards dinner in Toronto in October.