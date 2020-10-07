Trucking HR names new board members

OTTAWA, Ont. — Trucking HR Canada has appointed three new board members at its annual general meeting Wednesday.

They are Doug Sutherland of Sutco Transportation Specialists, David Carruth of One for Freight and Angelique Magi from Intact Insurance.

Linda Young, vice-president of human resources and people development at Bison Transport, received unanimous support for extending her term as chairwoman of the board.

Mark Seymour, CEO of Kriska Transportation Group, will remain vice-chairman.

Other board members who also had their terms extended include Rachel Arseneau of GX Transportation Specialists, Oksana Exell, formerly of Westac and now retired, and Stephanie Theede from Westcan Bulk Transport.