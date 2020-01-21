Trucking HR releases guide on mental health

OTTAWA, Ont. –Trucking HR Canada has released a guide, Gearing up for Workplace Mental Health, to support employers in addressing mental health issues among their staff.

“The guide brings together best practices and resources to help fleet employers to provide mental health resources in their organizations — on the road, in the office and in the yard,” Trucking HR said.

In the guide, employers can find:

Information for learning more about workplace mental health and wellbeing, and developing an action plan to support and make it a priority in their fleet;

Best practices from Canada’s top fleet employers; and

A list of resources.

The guide is available here for free download.

“Recruitment and retention best practices include an increased focus on employee wellness, which includes mental health,” said Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada.

“Gearing up for Workplace Mental Health can help employers of all sizes whether they are just starting out, or they are looking to improve their current practices.”