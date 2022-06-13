TCA promotes Heller to VP of safety and government affairs

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has promoted David Heller to senior vice-president of safety and government affairs.

“This promotion will re-emphasize TCA’s commitment to being a leading presence within the trucking and safety community,” said TCA chairman and Load One CEO John Elliott. “Dave will strengthen TCA’s relationships with industry stakeholders and government partners to safeguard the interests of the truckload segment and bring parties together to work toward our common goals.”

(File photo)

Heller has worked for TCA since 2005, initially as the director of safety, and most recently as the vice-president of government affairs. Before that, he spent seven years as manager of safety programs for the American Trucking Associations.

Heller oversees TCA’s Safety & Security Division Committee consisting of nearly a dozen truckload safety professionals from the association’s for-hire carrier membership base.

Heller will work to enhance North American Transportation Management Institute (NATMI) and TCA’s Driver Training, Safety Professional, and Maintenance Supervisor Certificate Programs, while working with member fleets on regulatory and compliance endeavors.