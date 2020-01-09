Trucking HR to hold mental health workshop

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada will host a half-day workplace mental health workshop in Toronto next month.

The workshop, which will offer employers hands-on training to better deal with mental health issues in the workplace, will be held Feb. 19 at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation.

It is geared toward managers in the industry looking to take leadership on the topic in their organizations.

The workshop will be led by Linda Corkum and Gary Hunt of the Nova Scotia Trucking Safety Association.

They have been facilitating “The Working Mind” training program developed by the Mental Health Commission of Canada.

