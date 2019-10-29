Trucking HR turns to kids to promote industry

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada is turning to the annual Take Our Kids to Work Day to promote careers in the industry.

It is collaborating with The Learning Partnership to champion the event on Nov. 6 when Grade 9 students across the country will spend the day in a workplace learning about a possible career path.

“National Take Our Kids to Work Day provides a great opportunity for employers to connect with their employees’ children while showcasing their workplace,” said Angela Splinter, CEO, Trucking HR Canada,

“At a time when we need to be doing a better job at highlighting our positives, we encourage employers to participate.”

A recent survey suggests that only 9.5% of truck drivers in Canada are younger than 30 years old, compared to 23.8% of the entire Canadian labor force.

Competition to recruit young people is high in all industries, but according to Trucking HR Canada research, only 50% of trucking industry employers have formal plans to recruit millennials.

Employer participation in the program provides an excellent opportunity to showcase this industry as a great place to work, Trucking HR Canada said.