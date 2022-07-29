TruckPro expands with three Quebec locations
TruckPro has added three locations in Quebec, expanding its network of more than 120 service centers in Canada.
The new facilities are Service Mecanique M.A.I, Drummondville; Garage Jos Lefrancois (2008), Amqui; and Garage Fidele Tremblay, Sainte-Luce.
