Trucks moved 58.5% of North America’s cross-border freight in July
Trucks moved US$33.5 billion in freight across the Canada-U.S. border in July, adding to the $44 billion that crossed between the U.S. and Mexico.
That was collectively 12.9% higher than the traffic trucked across North America’s borders in July 2021, and accounted for 58.5% of all transborder freight, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
The Detroit-Windsor crossing recorded $9 billion in trucked freight, second only to the crossing at Laredo, Texas, which saw $19.4 billion. (All figures in US dollars.)
Overall transborder freight was up 19.1% in July when considering all modes of transportation, with $67.4 billion moving between Canada and the U.S., representing a 21% gain over the same month last year.
The top three commodities carried by border-crossing trucks included computers and parts ($15.3 billion), electrical machinery ($11.9 billion), and vehicles and parts ($9.9 billion).
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.