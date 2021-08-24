Trucks shipped $32.5B in Canada-U.S. freight this June
Trucks moved US$32.5 billion in freight across the Canada-U.S. border in June, representing 55.3% of all freight shipped between the countries, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics says.
When totals include the U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico, trucks transported $72.2 billion in transborder freight during the month, up 27.9% over June 2020, and 10% above $65.6 billion in June 2019.
All figures are reported in U.S. dollars.
Computers and parts accounted for the top commodities hauled by trucks between all three Canada-U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement partners, at $13.4 billion, followed by electrical machinery at $10.7 billion, and vehicles and parts at $8.8 billion.
About $8.9 billion of the total truck traffic crossed at Windsor, Ont., while another $5.7 billion crossed the border at Sarnia, Ont. Only the U.S.-Mexico crossing at Laredo, Texas, was busier, accounting for $17.4 billion in freight.
Transborder freight involving all transportation modes was up 45.3% in June when compared to June 2020, and even 11.4% higher than the pre-pandemic levels seen in June 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics adds.
Those totals include trucks, rail, vessels, pipelines, and aircraft.
