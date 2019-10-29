TTSAO calls for better instructor standards

TORONTO, Ont. – The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario has called for better driver education standards, especially for instructors.

A delegation from the TTSAO recently met Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney to discuss the issues negatively affecting the transportation education industry.

On top of the list was instructor qualification criteria, which the group said were “less than adequate.”

It said there are very limited requirements for a person to become a commercial driving instructor, and no formal education is needed.

“Solid educational certification for instructors, and a supply of qualified instructional staff is vital to the success of the transportation industry and a key ingredient to road safety,” said Charlie Charalabous, director of communication at the TTSAO.

“Improving the qualification criteria is something all members of the TTSAO carrier group support.”

TTSAO officials will soon meet senior staff at the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities for further discussions on the issue.