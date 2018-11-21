TTSAO reveals details of MELT panel

HAMILTON, Ont. — The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) announced the participants of the carrier panel to discuss Mandatory Entry Level Training (MELT) at its December 11, 2018 General Meeting.

Caroline Blaise of Kriska Transport, Geoff Topping of Challenger Motor Freight, and Brian Topping of Rosedale Transport will participate in a panel to discuss the MELT program from the carrier perspective. Discussion items include:

Quality of the MELT Driver

The impact of Driver turnover

Finishing programs

Instructor certification and other topics

Charlie Charalambous, TTSAO director of communications and public relations said: “What a great opportunity for members and non-members alike to attend and see some great industry representation and learn about the impact that MELT has had from the carrier perspective. Additionally, we have arranged for some other great updates and presentations for our last general meeting of 2018.”

The panel will be moderated by TTSAO Insurance Group chairwoman and TTSAO Board of Director, Lisa Arseneau of Staebler Insurance.

The meeting will take place at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation (CHSI) Conference Centre, 5110 Creekbank Road, Mississauga from 10 a.m. until noon.

There is no fee to attend this meeting and you do not have to be a TTSAO member.

Registration can be done by contacting Sara Fitchett, Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario at 705-280-5577.