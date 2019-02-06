TTSAO reveals panelists for upcoming conference

HAMILTON, Ont. — The Truck Training Schools Association of Ontario (TTSAO) has revealed the panelists for the Best Practices for Training Panel session taking place at the upcoming fourth annual conference taking place at the Centre for Health and Safety Innovation in Mississauga on February 27-28.

Geoff Topping, v.p. of human resources at Challenger Motor Freight has agreed to moderate the panel consisting of two TTSAO carrier members and two TTSAO full-membered schools. Included on this panel are:

Garth Pitzel, Director, Safety and Driver Development at Bison Transport

Leanne Quail, Operations Manager for Paul Quail Transport

Matt Richardson, Sales and Operations Managers at Kim Richardson Transportation Specialists

Philip Fletcher, Operations Manager, Commercial Heavy Equipment Training

Gerald Carroll, TTSAO conference committee chairman, says: “What a great opportunity to have all of these industry experts together to share their thoughts on what they believe to be the best practices for training. With Geoff Topping as the moderator, this is sure to be a must-see panel at our annual conference.”

For more information, such as the conference registration form, agenda, and sponsorship details, visit www.TTSAO.com.