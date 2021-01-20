TuSimple sets up advisory board

Self-driving technology startup TuSimple has established an executive advisory board, the company announced Wednesday.

Its members are:

Jean-Jacques Ruest, president and chief executive officer of CN Rail;

Jeff Denham, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives;

Eric Fuller, president and CEO of U.S. Xpress Enterprises;

Steve Girsky, managing partner at VectoIQ;

Jim Kolbe, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives;

Derek Leathers, vice-chairman, president and CEO of Werner Enterprises; and

Mark Rourke, president and CEO of Schneider

(Photo: TuSimple)

“The executive advisory board brings together a mix of world class industry and regulatory leaders in transportation,” said Cheng Lu, president and CEO of TuSimple.

“Our advisers will play a critical role in shaping our go-to-market strategy and correlating public policy efforts so we can safely and reliably introduce self-driving trucks at scale.”

Ruest is the only Canadian on the board.

TuSimple is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. with operations in several countries.

The company is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks.

In September, the Traton Group announced a partnership with TuSimple.

As part of the deal, the truck and bus division of Volkswagen AG also took a minority stake in the company.