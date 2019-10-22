U.S. truck tonnage steady in September

ARLINGTON, Va. – For-hire truck tonnage rose 0.2% in September, after a 4% decline in August.

The American Trucking Associations (ATA) noted its index tracks contract freight, which is holding up better than the spot market.

“This was the first month in 2019 that we did not see a significant increase or decrease in tonnage,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “For the entire third quarter, the index was up 1.2% over the previous quarter and 4.5% from a year earlier, both are nice gains.”

The index was up 3.5% year-over-year, and is up 4.1% year-to-date compared to the same period in 2018.