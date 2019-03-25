UAP recognizes Grote Canada

MONTREAL, Que. – UAP has named Grote Canada its 2018 Napa Supplier Excellence Awards winner.

Grote was identified in each of Napa’s regions as meeting all its strict measurements and expectations, and was unaminously selected to receive the award.

“Grote earned this prestigious recognition by meeting consistently high levels of service and performance in support of a record-setting sales growth year,” said Tom Hunt, vice-president of product development at Napa Canada.

In addition to earning the 2018 Supplier Excellence Award, Grote is also part of Club 95 for the year. The Club 95 Award is given to NAPA Canada suppliers that deliver a 95% or higher fill rate.

“Since Club 95 was first introduced 21 years ago, only one supplier has hit 20 or more awards and that is Grote Canada,” Hunt said.

“We are honored to be not only recognized for the Supplier Excellence Award, but also for the importance of our partnership that goes back 35 years,” added Brad Morris, general manager, Grote Canada. “The entire Grote team is extremely proud to work with NAPA Auto Parts and to be a supplier of choice.”