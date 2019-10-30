Uber Freight expands into Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Online load broker Uber Freight is expanding into Canada, the company announced Wednesday.

The move comes on the heels of Uber Freight’s recent expansion into Germany, the Netherlands and Poland as the company continues to scale its global operations.

“Today, Uber Freight is facilitating loads in Ontario and Quebec, and across the border to Midwestern and Northeastern states in the U.S., with future plans to expand to the rest of Canada,” it said.

It said carriers and their drivers based in the U.S. and Canada can use the Uber Freight app to run and grow their businesses with ease.

“Since the beginning, we have been dedicated to scaling our operations to enable opportunity for both Uber Freight and the shippers and carriers that keep our world moving,” said Lior Ron, head of Uber Freight.

“We are thrilled to expand to Canada, our neighbor and critical trade partner, to together unlock the massive opportunity the North American trucking market represents.”

Logistics services provider Martin Brower is among Uber Freight’s first shipper partners in the Canadian market.

“As a company with innovation at its core, Martin Brower is always looking for new technologies that help us raise the bar of service for our restaurant partners,” said Kristofer Lorelli, director of freight at Martin Brower.

“We’re excited to work with Uber Freight to tap reliable capacity and ensure seamless, fast service across North America.”

The expansion follows partnerships with global cloud service providers, SAP and MercuryGate, announced earlier this year.

In 2019, Uber Freight expanded to serve over 1,000 shippers including AB Inbev, Niagara Bottling, Land O’Lakes and many more Fortune 500 companies, with offices in San Francisco, Chicago, and Amsterdam.