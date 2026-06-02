USA Truck launches new incentive program for drivers

USA Truck said it has launched a new incentive program designed to reward drivers for long-term career milestones and mileage-based bonuses.

“Our drivers are the backbone of USA Truck, and we want our compensation strategies to reflect the true value of their loyalty and hard work,” said CEO George Henry. “By restructuring our driver rewards, we are shifting the focus toward building sustainable, long-term financial milestones for our team while continuing to incentivize the consistent performance that keeps our customers moving.”

(Photo: USA Truck)

The program is for company drivers across multiple operational divisions, including over-the-road, regional, dedicated, and local fleets.

USA Truck said the mileage-based incentive directly translates dispatched and paid miles into regular, automatic payroll distributions of an additional 5 cents per mile driven.

“This component ensures that consistent drivers see a direct, recurring return on their daily hard work behind the wheel,” the company said.

The career incentive is a company-funded retention structure designed to steadily increase in value the longer a driver remains employed. The new incentive structure replaces the company’s previous traditional quarterly and year-end bonus structures.