Utility, Cargobull unveil next-generation hybrid TRUs

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. announced the launch of its next‑generation hybrid transport refrigeration technology (TRUs) as part of a joint venture with Cargobull.

Speaking at a press conference at the Technology & Maintenance Council’s annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn., executives with both companies said the Cargobull 625+ Mono-Temp Hybrid and 655MT+ Multi-Temp Hybrid TRUs represent a significant step forward in cooling performance in North America. The units are designed specifically for the Utility 3000R refrigerated trailer.

Cargobull CEO Andreas Schmitz speaks at a press conference at TMC’s annual meeting. (Photo: Neil Abt)

German-based Schmitz Cargobull has a wide footprint across much of the globe. CEO Andreas Schmitz called the partnership with Utility, first formed in 2023, a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to enter the North American market.

The companies said the TRUs feature a newly developed hermetic two‑stage compressor, integrated into a compact, sealed assembly with no shaft seal, reducing potential refrigerant loss. They can pull down to colder temperatures more quickly and maintain them more consistently across all operating conditions, including deep‑frozen applications.

Also during the press conference, Mark Glasgow, chief of sales for Utility Trailer, outlined the recent expansion of its dealer network across North America.

For example, he said Southeast Utility Trailer recently opened a new full-service dealership in Chilhowie, Va., marking its 10th dealer location. The facility sits between Utility’s two Virginia manufacturing plants.

Southeast Utility Trailer recently opened a new dealership in Chilhowie, Va. (Photo: Utility Trailer)

“The Chilhowie dealership is a good example of how our dealers are stepping up to provide faster service, expanded parts availability, and dependable coverage where fleets need it most,” said Glasgow.

In the western United States, Utility Trailer of California has continued a string of deals with the acquisition of Western Trailer Repair’s parts and service operations in Seattle. In addition, Utility Trailer Sales of Colorado, operating as Utility Trailer Interstate, has extended its footprint with a new full-service facility in Cheyenne, Wyo.

Additional Utility dealer expansions have taken place in Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee, and near Louisville, Kent. Glasgow added that Utility Trailers de Mexico has added nine new dealer locations, bringing its total to 13 nationwide.

“Dealers are investing aggressively to meet the evolving needs of today’s fleets,” said Glasgow. “These expansions fuel innovation, broaden our capabilities, and ensure customers have access to the advanced resources they need to run smarter, more efficient operations.”