Utility sets record for trailer production

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. — Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. announced Monday it has set a record for trailer production.

The company produced just under 52,000 trailers in 2019, which included dry vans, flatbeds and refrigerated trailers.

The previous record of 49,000 trailers was set in 2015, the company said.

“2019 was truly a great year for us and a great start to a new decade,” said Craig Bennett, senior vice-president of sales and marketing.

“As a family company producing trailers since 1914, we are proud of our achievements throughout the years. We are continuing to increase production capacity at our manufacturing facilities in order to meet the increasing demands of our trailers.”

Utility operates six manufacturing facilities across North America.