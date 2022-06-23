Vancouver port’s aging truck ban a ‘farce’, says Unifor

One of Canada’s largest unions is opposing the Port of Vancouver’s plan to ban trucks more than 12 years old from serving the facilities.

“The program is a farce. Not only does it ignore the financial concerns of truck drivers, it exempts more than 98% of trucks on B.C.’s roads,” said Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle, referring to the rules that take hold Sept. 15.

“It’s ‘greenwashing’ at its worst. The port’s plan imposes massive costs on truckers and will have no real effect on emissions.”

Unifor is among several groups arguing against plans at the Port of Vancouver to ban aging trucks. (Photo: CNW Group/Unifor)

The union is calling for a two-year extension to the plans, as well as financial assistance, noting that it has been fighting the campaign through lobbying efforts and court actions.

“Container truckers are already struggling with the rising cost of inflation. Trip payment rates have not increased in two years,” said Paul Nagra, president of Unifor-Vancouver Container Truckers’ Association. “The purely arbitrary truck retirement age will mean financial ruin for many truck drivers in Metro Vancouver.”

Robin Silvester, president and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, has said the Rolling Truck Age Program would significantly reduce emissions from port-related trucking activities.