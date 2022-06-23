Vancouver port’s aging truck ban a ‘farce’, says Unifor
One of Canada’s largest unions is opposing the Port of Vancouver’s plan to ban trucks more than 12 years old from serving the facilities.
“The program is a farce. Not only does it ignore the financial concerns of truck drivers, it exempts more than 98% of trucks on B.C.’s roads,” said Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle, referring to the rules that take hold Sept. 15.
“It’s ‘greenwashing’ at its worst. The port’s plan imposes massive costs on truckers and will have no real effect on emissions.”
The union is calling for a two-year extension to the plans, as well as financial assistance, noting that it has been fighting the campaign through lobbying efforts and court actions.
“Container truckers are already struggling with the rising cost of inflation. Trip payment rates have not increased in two years,” said Paul Nagra, president of Unifor-Vancouver Container Truckers’ Association. “The purely arbitrary truck retirement age will mean financial ruin for many truck drivers in Metro Vancouver.”
Robin Silvester, president and CEO of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, has said the Rolling Truck Age Program would significantly reduce emissions from port-related trucking activities.
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.
Exactly how much do these drivers and/or companies make per trip/day/week? Hard numbers would greatly influence most peoples understanding of their plight. Otherwise, no need to exaggerate the problem.
Start up a whole new industry. Have trucks unloaded outside the terminal gates & load them unto approved trucks to bring then inside the port gates.
Where is the meat in this article? It is just a series of headlines with no backup or explanations. What about the “98%” reference? Do a better job, Trucknews.com.