Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre unveiled following $20 million donation

The Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre at London Health Sciences Centre has been officially unveiled, celebrating the ‘extraordinary generosity’ of the late Archie and Irene Verspeeten and signifying a leap forward in the fight against cancer, announced London Health Sciences Foundation (LHSF) in a news release.

Archie Verspeeten, who passed away in November 2023 at the age of 92, was a founder of Ontario-based Verspeeten Cartage and a prominent figure in the trucking industry. On behalf of himself and his wife, last year he donated $20 million for cancer care and research at the London Regional Cancer Program – the largest single donation ever made to hospital foundations across southwestern Ontario. This contribution will advance cancer care, teaching, and research at the newly renamed center, which was previously known as the London Regional Cancer Program.

From left, Dianne, daughter-in-law of Archie, Alan Verspeeten’s wife; Mark and Julie Verspeeten; Brian and Marlene Verspeeten; Dennis and Nancy Verspeeten. (Photo: Supplied)

The donation is part of Verspeeten’s lifelong commitment to cancer eradication, a cause close to his heart following the loss of his wife Irene and sons Alan and Ron to the disease.

“Dad understood this donation wouldn’t single-handedly eradicate cancer, but he believed it could win a couple battles and maybe contribute to the larger war. His greatest wish was for no other family to have to endure the loss we have experienced because of this disease,” said Dennis Verspeeten, Archie and Irene’s son, reflecting on his parents’ legacy.

Half of the sum donated is used for enhancing patient care, while $5 million is allocated towards establishing the Verspeeten Chair in Translational Cancer Research, $3 million for enhancing the Verspeeten Clinical Genome Centre, and $2 million to support fellowships in medical oncology and radiation oncology and attract the next generation of specialists.

“The Verspeeten Family Cancer Centre will ensure we continue pushing the boundaries of cancer care at London Health Sciences Centre, setting new standards for others to follow,” said John H. MacFarlane, LHSF’s president and chief operating officer.