Volvo film underscores essential role of the professional truck driver

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Volvo Trucks is rolling out a new film to mark National Trucking Week in Canada and Truck Driver Appreciation Week in the U.S.

“Professional truck drivers play a crucial role in almost every aspect of our daily lives, safely transporting the food, fuel, and consumer goods that sustain us and make life comfortable,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “I would like to see a greater appreciation of the truck driver profession because they have a vast effect on North America’s economic strength. As a truck OEM we are committed to actively contributing to help improve the perception throughout society.”

The Movers, a tribute to the men and women who haul freight across North America, is available to view on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUOT9nVONOs, and can be downloaded at https://we.tl/t-mEtusfXeMn.

The film highlights the job of the professional truck driver, whether a parent, best friend, son or daughter, and the role they play to support several aspects of life in Canada and the U.S.

