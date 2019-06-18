Volvo Group joins forces with NVIDIA to develop platform for autonomous trucks

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Volvo Group announced today that it has teamed up with NVIDIA to deliver self-driving commercial and industrial vehicles.

Utilizing NVIDIA’s end-to-end artificial intelligence platform for training, simulation and in-vehicle computing, the resulting system is designed to safely handle fully autonomous driving on public roads and highways.

The solution will be built on NVIDIA’s full software stack for sensor processing, perception, map localization and path planning, enabling a wide range of possible autonomous driving applications, such as freight transport, refuse and recycling collection, public transport, construction, mining, forestry and more.

“Automation creates real-life benefits for both our customers and the society in terms of safety, energy efficiency and as a consequence productivity. We continue to gradually introduce automated applications in the entire spectrum of automation, from driver support systems to fully autonomous vehicles and machines. This partnership with NVIDIA is an important next step on that journey,” said Martin Lundstedt, president and CEO of the Volvo Group.

The agreement signed is a long-term partnership spanning several years. Work will begin immediately with personnel from the two companies being colocated in Sweden and Silicon Valley.

“Trucking is the world’s largest network – a network that through online shopping puts practically anything, anywhere in the world, quickly within our reach,” said Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO. “The latest breakthroughs in AI and robotics bring a new level of intelligence and automation to address the transportation challenges we face. We are thrilled to partner with Volvo Group to reinvent the future of trucking.”

“Automation is a key technology area for the Volvo Group. With this partnership we will further increase our speed of development and strengthen our long-term capabilities and assets within automation, to the benefit of our customers in different segments and markets,” added Lars Stenqvist, Volvo Group chief technology officer.