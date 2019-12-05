Volvo invests in California AI company

GOTHENBURG, Sweden – Volvo Group Venture Capital has invested in California-based Apex.AI, a software developer in autonomous mobility, the company announced Thursday.

The investment will fund the development of a safety-certified software framework for autonomous systems.

Apex.AI is building an automotive-grade version of Robot Operating System, an established open source software framework commonly used in robotics and autonomous systems research.

By providing a safer and more reliable version of ROS, Apex.AI enables companies to take their autonomous vehicle projects into production.

“We are excited to invest in a company that enables easier development of safety-certified systems,” says Anna Westerberg, acting CEO of Volvo Group Venture Capital and senior vice-president of Volvo Group Connected Solutions.

Financial details were not revealed, but the company said the investment will have no significant impact on Volvo Group’s earnings or financial position.