Volvo, Mack offer enhanced online parts services

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Volvo Trucks North America is encouraging customers to use the Volvo Select part store during the Covid-19 crisis.

The e-commerce platform has replaced in-person transactions with the convenience of online ordering and direct delivery, the company said.

It enables customers to locate their participating Volvo Trucks dealer, and search and select from more than 500,000 parts for purchase and delivery.

Volvo subsidiary Mack Trucks is also supporting its customers and dealers with strong parts availability.

Customers and dealers should order parts as they normally would and in a normal quantity, and Mack parts distribution centers will continue to fulfill orders on a typical schedule, it said.

Customers can also use Mack Select part store, the company’s online platform.