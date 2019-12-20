Volvo names Jaeger president of Autonomous Solutions

GOTHENBURG, Sweden – Volvo Group has appointed Nils Jaeger president of the newly formed Volvo Autonomous Solutions, the company announced Friday.

He will report to group president and CEO Martin Lundstedt, and will be a member of the management team.

Jaeger, 50, has served as president of Volvo Financial Services in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region since 2014.

Before joining Volvo, he held several leading positions at John Deere.

As president of Volvo Autonomous Solutions, Jaeger will lead a new business area responsible for further accelerating the development, commercialization and sales of autonomous transport solutions from the Volvo Group.

“Nils Jaeger has extensive experience from working with total solutions for our customers,” said Lundstedt.

“The Volvo Autonomous Solutions team will meet a growing demand and offer the best possible solutions to customers in such segments as mining, ports and transport between logistics centers, as a complement to today’s products and services,”