Volvo, Pilot Company to build public heavy-duty charging network

The Volvo Group and Pilot Company, the operator of travel centers in North America, have signed a Letter of Intent to develop a national, public charging network to support the scaling of battery-electric Volvo VNR Electric trucks.

Mack Trucks’ plans to grow its electric vehicle sales also received a boost with the announcement from its parent company, the Volvo Group.

Pilot Company operates a network of more than 750 travel centers throughout North America, covering 44 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces. It intends to install high-performance charging infrastructure at selected existing network of Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S. and will be open to heavy-duty vehicles of all brands.

(Photo: Volvo Group North America)

“As we work to build a more sustainable, decarbonized transport system, our team firmly believes that partnership is the new leadership. We look forward to working side by side with Pilot Company, and combining our unique industry insights, expertise, and resources to develop a comprehensive, nationwide charging network,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America.

“Our VNR Electric customers, as well as other fleets looking to adopt battery-electric trucks, will have peace of mind that they can access a reliable and robust, publicly accessible charging network strategically located along major transportation corridors, enabling them to extend their operating radius and decarbonize even more of their routes.”

Prioritization criteria

Through its collaboration with Pilot Company, Volvo will help identify which of the existing Pilot and Flying J travel centers should be prioritized for high-performance charging infrastructure based on current and anticipated battery-electric truck deployment volume, customers charging needs and patterns, and the availability of federal and state funding to support capital costs.

“Pilot Company and Volvo are committed to developing transportation solutions that will guide and support the industry through the energy transition,” said Shameek Konar, CEO, Pilot Company. “Joining forces with Volvo, an expert in freight technology, aligns with our goal to support sustainable transportation infrastructure and to meet our customers where they are headed, now and in the future.”

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

“Partnerships like this one are important for Mack, our industry, and for society as a whole,” said Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks and chairman of Volvo Group North America. “Mack and the Volvo Group are committed to being leaders in the transition to zero-emission transportation and accelerating the availability of publicly accessible charging is crucial to achieving the decarbonized, sustainable future we’re dedicated to helping bring about.”