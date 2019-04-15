Volvo Trucks names new PR manager

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jennifer Edwards has been appointed public relations manager for Volvo Trucks North America.

She will begin her new position on April 15, 2019, and will be responsible for all public relations and media relations activities for Volvo Trucks North America. Jennifer is a senior professional in public relations and communications with more than 16 years of trucking industry experience in North America.

In addition to her new role, Edwards will be a member of the Volvo Trucks North America marketing and brand management team and report to Fredrik Klevenfeldt, director of marketing communications.

Brandon Borgna, Volvo Trucks North Americas previous public relations manager, has taken on a new position as director, internal communications at Volvo Group North America as of January 1, 2019.