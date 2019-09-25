Wabash names WABCO Supplier of the Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Braking control systems supplier WABCO Holdings has received Wabash National’s Pinnacle Award for 2019, the company announced Wednesday.

The award recognizes Wabash National’s supplier of the year.

WABCO has provided Wabash National with trailer vehicle controls, including anti-lock braking systems, for more than 15 years.

This is the first Pinnacle Award for WABCO, and its ninth Wabash National supplier award overall.

“We are honored to earn Wabash National’s recognition as its top supplier during 2019,” said Pat Kealy, trailer sales leader at WABCO North America.

“Wabash is an integral part of our trailer business’ success, and we are committed to deliver outstanding products and value for Wabash and the fleet customers it serves.”