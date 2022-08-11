Lineage Logistics closes VersaCold acquisition

Lineage Logistics has closed the acquisition of VersaCold Logistics Services, which was first announced on April 13.

VersaCold operates 24 temperature-controlled facilities spanning 114 million cubic feet of capacity across nine provinces. Its network includes properties in Canada’s most populous metropolitan markets – including Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton and Montreal.

VersaCold also runs an asset-based inbound and outbound transportation business out of nine terminals across the country, providing customers an integrated, coast-to-coast logistics solution.

A VersaCold employee walks by loading doors for the company’s Milton, Ont., distribution center. (File photo)

“Welcoming VersaCold into the One Lineage family extends our company’s reach in Canada and creates exciting opportunities to provide more efficient cross-border solutions for customers in North America and beyond,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, president and CEO of Lineage Logistics.