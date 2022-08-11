Lineage Logistics closes VersaCold acquisition
Lineage Logistics has closed the acquisition of VersaCold Logistics Services, which was first announced on April 13.
VersaCold operates 24 temperature-controlled facilities spanning 114 million cubic feet of capacity across nine provinces. Its network includes properties in Canada’s most populous metropolitan markets – including Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton and Montreal.
VersaCold also runs an asset-based inbound and outbound transportation business out of nine terminals across the country, providing customers an integrated, coast-to-coast logistics solution.
“Welcoming VersaCold into the One Lineage family extends our company’s reach in Canada and creates exciting opportunities to provide more efficient cross-border solutions for customers in North America and beyond,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, president and CEO of Lineage Logistics.
