Ancra Cargo moving headquarters to larger facility

Ancra Cargo is moving its North American headquarters from Erlanger, Ky., to a new, 150,000 sq.-ft. building in Hebron, Ky. The move is expected to be complete by January 2023.

The new facility will allow both Ancra locations in northern Kentucky to eventually be combined under one roof, while doubling inventory space. It will also contain an expanded research and development center, a larger quality control department for product testing and inspection, and an expanded multimedia department.

Larry Bethel, Ancra Cargo president said, “The increased space will also help drive innovation and provide the opportunity for further expansion into industry technologies, product lines and services.”

The facility will feature technology-enabled conference rooms, an improved lounge for truck drivers, enhanced security, and green spaces for employee engagement events.