Wabco launches intelligent ABS for trailers

ATLANTA, Ga. – Wabco has introduced the intelligent anti-lock braking system, or iABS, for commercial trailers in North America.

The company made the announcement Monday at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta.

Wabco iABS is part of the Wabco global intelligent braking platform that enhances trailer system functionality and supports the strategies of trailer manufacturers to increase standardization and modularity, the company said.

“In addition to optimizing trailer control during emergency braking by preventing the trailer’s wheels from locking and slipping, Wabco iABS combines with additional sensors to become the ‘brain’ of the trailer, resulting in increased operational effectiveness, improved safety and driver comfort,” said Jon Morrison, president of Wabco Americas.

The intelligent braking platform combines iABS and iEBS (intelligent electronic braking system) on one common platform, making the braking systems applicable and easily interchangeable in all countries and regions worldwide, Wabco said.

The platform promotes global standardization of ABS and EBS, and streamlines the manufacturing and servicing of trailers, the company added.