Wabco opens new Americas headquarters in Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Wabco Holdings held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today to officially open its new Americas headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich.

The new $20 million facility features an open, transparent design and includes office space on two floors, as well as Wabco’s Customer Experience Center, a vehicle test lab, training center, and other amenities.

Wabco chairman and CEO Jacques Esculier and Wabco president, Americas, Jon Morrison hosted the ceremony, and were joined by elected officials and business leaders from the area.

The 102,000 sq.-ft. building brings Wabco’s engineering, quality, sales, marketing and corporate functions together in one location. The new location is home to approximately 200 employees. The company plans to add an additional 90 jobs at the site over the next three years.

“We’re excited to be in this beautiful new facility, which reflects Wabco’s leadership in technologies that advance the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles in this region,” said Morrison. “The new headquarters creates an environment that is intentionally open and transparent to foster collaboration, inspire innovation and strengthen global connectivity. Not only is this a great place for our employees to come and work every day, but it also acts as a catalyst for developing and advancing innovation to better serve our customers.”