Walcott Truckers Jamboree goes virtual

WALCOTT, IOWA – – The 2020 Walcott Truckers Jamboree is going virtual this year because of the Covid-19 crisis, its organizers said Thursday.

Photo: David Henry/Today’s Trucking

The event will be held July 9-11 at Iowa 80, the world’s largest tuck stop.

“While we can’t host 45,000 people at Iowa 80 to celebrate, we will take the jamboree virtual and still celebrate the important job of the professional driver.” – Heather DeBaillie, vice-president of marketing.

“It was made clear yesterday by Gov. (Kim) Reynolds’ order that we will not be allowed to hold our massive, in-person event this year. The good news is we will most definitely continue with our long-standing tradition of celebrating America’s truckers,” said Heather DeBaillie, vice-president of marketing.

Photo: Iowa 80 Group

“While we can’t host 45,000 people at Iowa 80 to celebrate, we will take the jamboree virtual and still celebrate the important job of the professional driver.”

The event will feature an online antique truck show as well as a super truck beauty contest and a trucker’s best-friend pet contest.

“This certainly isn’t the way we thought our 41st jamboree would play out, but we care about drivers and their families and we still want to celebrate them.” – Delia Moon Meier, senior vice-president.

And, all driver customers visiting Iowa 80 during the jamboree will receive a free meal, the organizers said.

Photo: Iowa 80 Group

“This certainly isn’t the way we thought our 41st jamboree would play out, but we care about drivers and their families and we still want to celebrate them,” said Delia Moon Meier, senior vice-president.

“We truly hope everyone understands, and we hope that you will join us in spirit and online July 9-11 in celebration of trucking. We look forward to seeing everyone in person in 2021.”

Click here for details about the jamboree.

###