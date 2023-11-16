We can deliver Petroleum B-Train or a Dry Bulk B-Train instantly!

WE CAN MAKE IT HAPPEN NEXT WEEK!

Did you know?

Tremcar has evolved over time. Originally, it only manufactured milk tanks. Today, its production output includes tank trailers as well as stainless steel and aluminum tank trucks for the transport of all kinds of liquid and dry products. In 2002, the company acquired Hutchinson, an aluminum tanker manufacturer with 100 years of experience in the fuel industry. In 2014, the company made another acquisition, Boston Steel, a 115-year-old fuel tank truck manufacturer out of Massachusetts. Finally in 2021, Tremcar acquired Bedard Tankers, an aluminum dry bulk manufacturer. Today, Tremcar manufactures and assembles more than 1600 tanks per year in its 10 facilities across North America. Tremcar Inc.; Tremcar USA Inc.; Boston Steel, division of Tremcar USA; Location Tremlease Leasing and Tremcar West are all Tremcar divisions in operation all over North America to offer you optimal sale, rental, repair and sale of parts and service for your tanks at the best price.

Tremcar is one of the 4 largest tank trailer manufacturers in North America, serving nearly 5,000 customers. In addition to the newly manufactured units, we have used units in inventory, new stock units, leasing possibilities and we take trade-ins!

Need information on transportation regulation regarding tankers? We have the team to answer your needs!

