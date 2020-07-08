Western Ontario gets $25M infrastructure boost

WILMOT, Ont. – Several communities in Western Ontario will benefit from 11 road and bridge projects costing $25 million announced Wednesday.

The federal government will provide $13.2 million for the projects while the province will give $7.5 million. Another $4.3 million will come from a First Nation community and local municipalities.

Photo: The Township of Wilmot

In Wilmot, a one-lane bridge will be replaced with a two-lane concrete bridge which will remove height and weight restrictions, reduce risk of flooding, and increase traffic circulation, Infrastructure Canada said.

One project in Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation will replace several culverts, preventing road washouts and increasing the service life of the connected roadway, it said.

Photo: Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation

“By investing in projects like these, we are helping to create jobs and improve the lives of residents in these rural and First Nations communities,” said Laurie Scott, Ontario’s minister of infrastructure.

“These shovel ready projects can help drive local economic development and move people and goods safely and effectively.”

It was the latest infrastructure program announced by the federal and provincial governments. On Monday, $35 million was allotted for four road and bridge improvement projects in Southern Ontario.

The federal government offers money to projects nationwide via its Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

In all, Ottawa is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.