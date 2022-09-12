Wildfires shut roads, force detours in B.C.

Wildfires caused road closures and detours in British Columbia as smoke filled the skies above the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. According to B.C. Wildfire Service, 191 wildfires continue to burn across the province.

Highway 1 remained closed to eastbound traffic for about 32 km – from exit 138 at Bridal Falls Road to Flood Hope Road due to the Flood Falls wildfire, according to DriveBC. Eastbound vehicles were detoured via Highway 9 and Highway 7. Highway 1 remains open for westbound traffic.

DriveBC also warned of a blaze between exit 160 at Hunter Creek Road and exit 170 and urged drivers not to stop to take photos or video.

Smoke from a wildfire drifts along Highway 1 in B.C. (Photo: B.C. Wildfire Service)

“Due to hot, dry conditions, increased fire behaviour will be visible today. This fire is burning in very steep terrain presenting access challenges for ground crews. Helicopters are focusing on bucketing the east and west flanks of this fire,” an update from B.C. Wildfire Service said according to a CTV report.

“This fire is highly visible from the community of Hope and Highway 1. Highway 1 will continue to see increased smoke and visibility issues.”

The B.C. Trucking Association (BCTA) told TruckNews.com that truck shipments have not been significantly disrupted along major routes so far.

“Our hearts go out to the communities affected by the wildfires throughout B.C.,” the BCTA said, while encouraging everyone to follow DriveBC for the latest highway conditions.

The trucking group’s members have worked closely with the Canadian Red Cross and Trucks for Change in the past to coordinate emergency supplies transport and are ready once again to ensure supplies are delivered to where they are needed most if the situation worsens.

Meanwhile hundreds of people were on evacuation alerts, as well as evacuation orders were in place in the Peace region, according to news reports. In Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and the Greater Victoria, the skies have turned hazy due to wildfire smoke.