Winner of Lee J. Crittenden Memorial Award named

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Professional Truck Driver Institute (PTDI) awarded its highest award, the Lee J. Crittenden Memorial Award to Kevin Burch, president of Jet Express.

The award was given at this year’s Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) convention in Las Vegas on March 12.

“Kevin has been a true champion of PTDI’s mission,” said past TCA chairman and past PTDI chairman, Ray Haight while presenting the award. “His support of highly-skilled, safe and professional drivers has spanned 45 years in our industry including LTL, TL, Air Freight and consolidation.”

As president of Jet Express, Burch has overseen a company that handles 400 truckloads per day throughout the U.S. Outside of Jet Express, Burch has been a voice supporting truck drivers and the industry. He is a past chairman of TCA and the American Trucking Associations.

“PTDI expresses its gratitude to Kevin for his passion and commitment to bring good drivers into the business and keep them,” said Haight.

The Crittenden Award is named after Lee Crittenden, a staunch supporter of PTDI until his death in April 1998. Crittenden was passionate about promoting a positive image of the nation’s professional truck drivers—he was largely responsible for the creation of America’s Road Team and initiated a scholarship program for drivers who participate in the National Truck Driving Championships. He was one of PTDI’s founders, serving on the board of directors as finance chairman during the PTDI’s infancy.

PTDI currently has certified entry-level training courses at 57 schools in 19 states, Canada, and Germany.