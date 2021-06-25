Winnipeg truck driver to serve 8 years for fiery crash

Winnipeg truck driver Sarbjit Singh Matharu has been sentenced to eight years in jail for a 2016 crash that killed four people on Ontario’s Highway 400.

The 40-year-old was found guilty of four charges of criminal negligence causing death, and one charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, CP24 reports. He will be prohibited from driving for 10 years.

(Photo: istock)

Superior Court Justice Michael Code noted in April that Matharu was driving on only two hours of sleep, and had been distracted by phone calls with friends in the final stretch of his run from Winnipeg to Hamilton, Ont.

The fiery crash occurred at about 10 pm on June 24, 2016, and involved 11 vehicles.

Three of the four victims were family members returning from a day at the Canada’s Wonderland amusement park – Valbona Vokshi, 35; her five-year-old daughter Isabela Kuci; and the girl’s grandmother Xhemile Vokshi, 55.